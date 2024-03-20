Donna Darmanin will be sharing snippets of her diaries and poetry from her debut collection with the audiences of the 2024 Campus Book Festival on Friday at 5pm.

Darmanin’s writing speaks of complex cycles of violence, both physical and emotional. It also poses nuanced questions about the coping mechanisms and personal approaches to abuse following a difficult upbringing marked by dysfunctionality.

During 68 seconds: Writing Catharsis, a Reading and Storytelling Session, Darmanin will be talking about the origins of her poetry and the links between the non-fictional diaries and the resulting poetry, which feature side by side in her debut collection.

“This book is an apology,” she says. “An apology to myself for harbouring so much shame. It’s about healing my inner child. I kept praying for the world to forgive me. These writings are my healing.”

The upcoming presentation will be held on campus and is open to a mature audience as some themes may be unsuitable for younger audiences. It is free of charge to people of all ages and of all walks of life.

For more information visit: https://ktieb.org.mt/book-festival-on-campus/ or write to donnadarmanin@hotmail.com.