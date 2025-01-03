Poland said on Friday it had not invited Hungary's ambassador to a formal opening of its rotating EU presidency, citing a spat over a former minister granted asylum by Budapest.

In December, Hungary gave refugee status to Polish lawmaker Marcin Romanowski who had served as deputy justice minister in the previous right-wing government led by the Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Facing corruption charges and an arrest warrant, Romanowski fled Poland to Hungary, which is governed by PiS ally Viktor Orban, and was granted political asylum there.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called the move a "hostile act".

"Following the situation around Romanowski, Minister Sikorski sent a note to the Hungarian ambassador saying he was not a welcome guest" at the Polish EU presidency opening gala, Poland's deputy European affairs minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka told the TVP state broadcaster.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and European Council President Antonio Costa are expected to attend the event held in Warsaw as Poland replaces Hungary at the bloc's helm for a six-month presidency.

Ties between Warsaw and Budapest have soured since Poland's October 2023 legislative elections, which ousted the PiS government from power and ushered in the pro-European coalition led by Tusk.

Polish prosecutors have charged Romanowski with 11 offences including participation in an organised crime group and attempted embezzlement of funds totalling almost 40 million euros ($41 million) from a fund for crime victims, which he supervised.

Polish officers arrested Romanowski in July but his detention was later deemed illegal by the courts because he had parliamentary immunity as a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and he was released.

He disappeared in early December after PACE revoked his immunity and a court ordered his arrest.