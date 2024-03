A man was arrested on Wednesday following intensive police investigations into a series of thefts in January and February.

The police said on Wednesday the thefts, from several vehicles, were carried out in Qawra, St Paul's Bay, Mosta, Gżira and St Julian's.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Georgia, is expected to be charged in court on Thursday. He is believed to have committed at least eight thefts.