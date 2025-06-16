Law enforcement officers in Minnesota have caught the suspected killer of a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband, ending a nearly two-day manhunt.

The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, was captured alive in a rural area where a large contingent of local, state and federal agents had been searching throughout the day.

"There was no use of force by any member of law enforcement that was out there, and the suspect was taken into custody without an use of force," Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Geiger told a press conference.

Boelter is alleged to have shot two Democratic state lawmakers, killing Melissa Hortman and her husband and wounding the other, in what the northern US state's governor said were politically motivated attacks.

The shootings Saturday came as deep political divisions have riven the United States, the same day that hundreds of thousands of protesters across the country took to the streets to rally against the policies of Republican President Donald Trump.

Democratic State Representative Hortman -- a former speaker of the House -- and her husband Mark were killed at their home in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, Governor Tim Walz announced in a news conference.

State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot and wounded at their home in nearby Champlin, he said.

Boelter had been spotted Saturday morning in the Minneapolis area on surveillance footage obtained from a business.

Trump and US Attorney General Pam Bondi decried what they called "horrific violence" and said perpetrators would be prosecuted to "the fullest extent of the law."