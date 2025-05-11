Police inspected more than 370 trucks, buses and vans in the past week and dished out 84 contraventions for breaches of traffic rules.

The inspection drive was part of a European-wide initiative by the European Roads Policing Network to ensure trucks and vehicles that carry passengers are complying wth the law.

Officers stopped around 370 vehicles across 20 different road checks between May 5 and 11 in both Malta and Gozo. They issued 84 contraventions in total and also pressed charges against 14 drivers and confiscated one vehicle.

Breaches ranged from a failure to have valid fire extinguishers onboard to fines for poor upkeep, incorrect loads and a failure to have a first aid kit.

Some drivers were caught without seatbelts, others did not have an appropriate driving licence, were seen driving with their lights off or while handling a mobile phone.