A 22-year-old Valletta man was arrested on Sunday after police stopped and searched his vehicle when he tried to drive away from a roadblock.

Police said the incident happened in Triq Giuseppe Garibaldi in Paola, where they were conducting routine traffic stops in the area.

Officers on the scene said that as soon as the man noticed the police, he reversed into the entryway of a field and tried to drive away.

He was stopped before he got the chance to do so and police say the man told them that he did not have a driving license.

With reasonable suspicion, police searched the car and found two packets of a substance suspected to be cannabis grass and an unspecified amount of money in cash.

When officers were about the search the man's person, police say that he reached into his trousers, pulled out two bags that had been hidden there and tried to dispose of them in a nearby well.

The bags were immediately recovered by the police and inside they found several sachets filled with white and brown substances, suspected to be cocaine and heroin.

The man was held under arrest at the police lock-up in Floriana and is due to be arraigned today in front of Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.