Police are investigating after a worried resident caught three people trespassing on his Swieqi property and peeking through the windows.

Brendan Borg shared pictures on Tuesday of the two men and a woman after they were captured on CCTV.

He said the footage caught the individuals going into his outdoor area, checking the main door, the height of the boundary walls, neighbouring properties and then peeking through windows.

On the post, Borg said the individuals were travelling in a hired car and he told Times of Malta they had foreign accents.

"Our suspicion is that they are targeting more than one property," the post read.

Speaking to Times of Malta, the worried resident said he spoke to them and noticed they were taking pictures of his home.

“I confronted him and asked him why he is taking pictures, and whether he is interested in buying our home,” he said.

“The man said yes, but he did not seem the type who would buy and I told him to delete the pictures immediately. After they left, at first I thought nothing of it, but then I decided to check the CCTV cameras and you see how they open the gate, look through the windows and check the area out. It's horrible."

The resident said following his post on social media, other Swieqi residents contacted him saying they recently experienced a similar incident of strangers peeking into their windows.

Police confirmed with Times of Malta that a report was filed and investigations are underway.