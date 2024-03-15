Police were called to Sliema on Friday following reports of an alleged shooting.

Officers were told at around 11am that gunshots had damaged a property on Amery Street. 

When they reached the scene, they found shattered glass in the area, Times of Malta is informed. 

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani speaks at the scene. Video: Jonathan Borg

Police are speaking to a 50-year-old Sliema man in connection with the case, a police spokesperson told Times of Malta. It appears nobody was injured in the incident. 

Magistrate Abigail Critien is leading an inquiry. 

