Police are investigating a Gozo top-flight football match following reports of a match-fixing attempt, Times of Malta is informed.

The match being investigated is the top-of-the-table clash in the GFA Division One between Nadur Youngsters and Qala Saints that was played at the Gozo Stadium last Sunday and which ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was a high-stakes match, as Nadur and Qala shared top spot in the GFA Division on 35 points.

News of the match-fixing suspicions was broken by Newsbook.

According to sources who spoke to Times of Malta, a person approached a Nadur Youngsters player in a bid to convince him to throw the match.

Sources also said that the police have a number of recordings related to this case.

The Nadur player informed officials at his club about the approach and the club then filed a report with the police and Malta Football Association.

Both are now probing the claim.

Herman Mula, the Integrity Officer of the Malta Football Association, confirmed that an investigation has been opened on the case but it is still at a very premature stage.

It is the second match-fixing investigation involving Maltese football in under a month.

Read more on this story on sport.timesofmalta.com