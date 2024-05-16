Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car showroom in Qormi in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The shooting at the Mdina Road premises is believed to have taken place at around 2am but it was first reported to police by the owner of the showroom at around 6am.

No injuries were reported but a glass panel was damaged and a Land Rover parked inside was hit by bullets.

Police ballistics experts took the vehicle to the police forensics department for tests and the glass has also been removed.

The showroom was being rented out to tenants, who told Times of Malta they had no idea why it would be targeted. They said they found out details about the incident through the media.

An owner of a business in the area said he only became aware of the incident after seeing broken glass when he showed up for work on Thursday morning.

"Most people were asleep when it happened," he said.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.