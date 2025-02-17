The police are in the process of setting up a dedicated roads policing unit, which will take over functions currently assigned to court-appointed experts in serious road traffic collisions.

The move is expected to speed up investigations and improve communication between police departments and victims’ families.

The police announcement came in response to claims by the parents of Dieter Vink, a motorcyclist who fatally crashed into a skip in December.

They claim they had received no communication from the authorities since collecting his belongings that month.

In response, the police rejected their claims, saying they had reached out to them three times, most recently this January, to offer support and assistance.

“Contrary to the assertions made in [The Sunday Times of Malta] article, which suggested that the Malta Police Force has not maintained contact with the family of the victim involved in the fatal road traffic accident, the Malta police last communicated with the family in January 2025, having reached out three times to offer support and assistance. A magisterial inquiry into the case remains ongoing.

“The police force remains fully committed to supporting victims of crime and their families. In this regard, recent updates have been made to an internal SOP regulating our response to victims of crime, necessitating regular updates in such instances. Furthermore, for the first time, Malta now has the Victim Support Agency, which focuses solely on providing dedicated assistance and support to victims and their families.

“Additionally, the Malta Police Force is in the process of establishing a dedicated Roads Policing Unit, which is expected to absorb functions currently assigned to court-appointed experts in serious road traffic collisions thereby contributing towards more expedited investigations while ensuring a better flow of communication between this Unit and the Victim Support Unit, both internal police units,” they said.

Vink’s parents, Patricia and Tony Holmes, were surprised to hear that the police had contacted them in January.

They acknowledged that one of their spokespeople may have been contacted but were not sure.

Nonetheless, the couple apologised for any potential confusion regarding dates, explaining that the traumatic nature of their loss made it difficult to recall the exact timeline of events.

However, they maintained that they still feel left in the dark.

"We have been trying to get in contact with them rather than them with us,” they said.

The couple added that they had made multiple attempts to reach a particular police officer who had spoken to them shortly after the crash but had not been allowed to meet him.

Vink was riding his Honda motorcycle on the evening of December 11 when he crashed into an unpermitted skip positioned on the final curve of the bypass leading to the Xemxija roundabout.

'No fines issued'

Both Transport Malta (TM) and Infrastructure Malta (IM) confirmed that no fines had been issued to the contractor responsible for the skip.

In a joint statement, the entities said: “Transport Malta took immediate action by barring the contractor from obtaining further roadwork permits pending the magisterial inquiry.

“As a result, Infrastructure Malta cancelled all current and future projects assigned to the contractor.

“TM and IM will not tolerate any illegal works and are collaborating together to ensure all road works are conducted according to established safety standards.”

Despite the ongoing inquiry, no charges have been filed regarding the incident.

Times of Malta had repeatedly asked Vink’s family about their communication with the authorities. Still, they had not previously mentioned any contact in 2025.

Times of Malta had also informed the police over the phone that the family was complaining about a lack of communication and the absence of charges but was not made aware that the family had been contacted in January.

The investigation is ongoing.