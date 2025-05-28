A 47-year-old man with a 'colourful' criminal record was remanded in custody on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to aggravated possession of cocaine and heroin.

Paul Michael Kavanagh was arrested on Sunday-Monday night after a Drug Squad patrol became suspicious of drug trafficking when he was seen sitting in his car while several people came up to briefly talk to him.

Police inspector Alfredo Mangion said the arrest was made in the Gzira area. Police searched the car and found more than over 30 sachets believed to contain crack cocaine and heroin.

The accused pleaded not guilty to being in possession of cocaine and heroin in circumstances which showed that they were not for personal use. He also denied recidivism.

Defence lawyer Francesca Zarb requested bail. but prosecutor Ylenia-Marie Abela objected, highlighting the man’s “colourful” criminal record, which went back to 2004. She argued that the man faced similar charges in the past and had a serious drug issue. She pointed out that 32 sachets were found in his possession, which could have potentially been sold to 32 different individuals.

Zarb countered that the man’s mother and girlfriend were present in the courtroom and could testify that he would live with them if granted bail. “His criminal record is what it is. However, his last brush with the law was some years ago,” Zarb argued, as she requested a temporary supervision order on her client.

The court denied the bail request on the basis of the accused's “refractory” character and the early stage of proceedings. A temporary supervision order was imposed as well as a freezing order.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia presided.

AG lawyer Ylenia-Marie Abela prosecuted assisted by inspector Alfredo Mangion.Lawyer Francesca Zarb appeared for the accused.