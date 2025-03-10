Police are investigating an incident that ended up with an Indian footballer being knocked unconscious and others injured when a fight broke out amid alleged racist and verbal abuse after a seven-aside football match last week.

The incident happened at the Infetti football pitch in Birkirkara on Thursday evening during a Seven-a-side Football Affiliation League (SFAL) match between Club De Swat and Simpatici FC.

After the match, a Club De Swat player posted anonymously on social media saying: “Ever since we started competing here [in Malta], we have frequently faced racist abuse on the pitch, mainly from Maltese players. Whenever we play—especially when the opposing team is losing—we often hear offensive remarks like: “Go back to your country” or “Go ride Bolt" or "Curry Bast**ds" or "Get up Pu**y, Your Food Order will be Delayed..."

He described how on Thursday things "escalated beyond verbal abuse" and that on of the players "was knocked unconscious and had to be rushed to the hospital by ambulance, while several others sustained injuries.”

He claimed the incident was initiated when a Simpatici FC player punched their goalkeeper.

When contacted, Club De Swat manager Scania Ravi explained that the club is made of Indian players. He was not there on Thursday, but players had explained to him what happened. They told him how, for most of the game, the Maltese team were winning 3-1. But things changed in the last minutes, resulting in a very tense last minutes of the game, which he said was “something normal”.

Simpatici FC got a free kick and, as often happened, the opposing team lined up before their goalkeeper. An incident ensured, with a player hitting the goalkeeper in the eye and the Club De Swat goalkeeper pushing him.

A young Indian footballer was kicked.

After that incident, a Maltese Simpatici FC player shouted verbal abuse against an Indian Club De Swat player who pushed him and they both got a red card.

On the way out of the pitch, a Simpatici FC player elbowed a Club De Swat player. Then things went out of control with Indian players being verbally abused - "pure racial abuse" - and some beaten.

A defender was punched in the face and knocked unconscious and had to be taken to hospital via ambulance while the goalkeeper and another player ended up with boot marks on their chest after being beaten, he said.

“Football is a physical game and we understand that, when things get heated, there can be physical contact and some aggression. Footballers are trained to handle that. But when there is verbal abuse that leads to beating, that is unacceptable,” he said, adding that last year the team decided to skip the 11-a-side league to avoid the racial abuse.

The Simpatici FC coach, Ryan Douglas Tanti, however, insisted this was not a matter of racism.

“We have foreigners in our team. We are not racist," he said.

Replying to the allegations on social media, he added: "We had players of every colour play for our team. We have always accepted everyone. Our player was standing in front of your goalkeeper and when the referee turned his head, I saw your goalkeeper punching my player in the head three times. When I confronted your goalkeeper after everything occured, he told me it was part of the game…Last, I only have to say this: could have this been avoided? 100%. By who: By both teams.”

He also questioned the way the referee handled the incident.

Police said “immediate action was taken" as soon as officers became aware of the incident.

"Police identified the victim, and an investigation is underway," a spokesperson said.

Questions were sent to the Malta Football Association referee committee to see if a match report was filed.