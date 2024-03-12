Italy’s finance police raided on Tuesday the headquarters of AC Milan as part of an investigation into the sale of the Serie A giants to American investment fund RedBird.

Milan confirmed the raids reported by Italian news agencies ANSA and AGI and said that the club itself was not being investigated, but that current CEO Giorgio Furlani and his predecessor Ivan Gazidis were.

The club added that the pair were being probed for “incorrect communication” to supervisory bodies and that Milan were “cooperating fully with the investigative authorities”.

AGI reported that Furlani and Gazidis were being looked at for obstructing Italian football’s supervisory commission COVISOC.

