Police refused to accept a report after an Indian man went to the Gżira station to complain about an offensive car sticker.

The sticker, stuck to the back of a work truck, depicts a cartoon character urinating on the flag of India. The number plate of the vehicle is visible in a picture that was taken of the truck in the Mtarfa area on Thursday.

However, when Manav Sanger and four others attempted to report this, police refused, saying the person who took the picture should make the report.

Sanger, who has lived in Malta since 2016, said: “The person who sent the picture is uncomfortable with coming forward. I can’t understand why they couldn’t accept the report and investigate from there,” he said.

Manav Sanger (far left) is among five Indian Nationals who asked police to investigate.

He said the sticker is offensive to all Indians, not just the person who took the photo.

“I told the police that this is something that hurts a nation, not just a particular person. We all are hurt,” he said.

“I love Malta. I even have a tattoo which says 'I love Malta', but stuff like this definitely makes you feel uncomfortable, to say the least,” he said.

Contacted for comment, a police spokesperson said the person who took the photo needs to report it to ensure that the photograph is legitimate and stands up in court.

“Once that person files the report, we will definitely investigate,” he said.