The police have renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of Roy-Antonius Galea, 28, who has been reported missing.

The police said on Wednesday that he was last seen in the area of Fawwara, Siġġiewi. On Sunday his last whereabouts were reported to be in San Ġwann.

He was wearing blue jeans and a dark red top.

Anyone having information was asked to call police headquarters on 21 224001 / 119 or a police station.