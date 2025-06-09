The police have reported a particularly busy 24-hour period in Paceville, with officers intervening in cases ranging from the illegal sale of laughing gas to drug trafficking, theft and an argument that got out of hand.

The first case developed in the early evening of Friday when officers on patrol noted two persons selling balloons filled with Nitrous Oxide (known as laughing gas). People were seen buying the balloons and inhaling the gas.

The sellers were stopped and the police seized 18 canisters of Nitrous Oxide.

Later in the evening, the police spotted two persons, known to them, breaching bail conditions. Both were arrested.

At about midnight, plainclothes police noted a man selling cannabis. He was arrested and arraigned on Sunday. He pleaded guilty and handed a 14-month prison term and a fine of €500.

At about 5.30am on Saurday, a man reported having had his wallet and mobile phone stolen in the area of Spinola Gardens.

A police patrol went to the area with the victim. The thief was located and the stolen wallet and mobile phone were found in his possession.

He was arrested and later taken to court where he admitted his crime and was sentenced to three years in prison.

On Saturday evening a police patrol was asked to assist after an argument developed following a traffic collision.

Two of the five persons involved in the argument were arrested for failing to cooperate with the officers, with one of them, a woman assaulting an officer. She was taken to court, pleaded guilty and was put on probation for three years, the police said.