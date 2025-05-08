A police officer shot dead a “very dangerous” dog on Thursday morning after it attacked its owner, leaving him grievously injured, police said.

A police statement said the man was injured after trying to break up a fight between his two dogs in Triq il-Frejgatina, St Paul's Bay.

“One dog, after attacking its owner, escaped from the scene. Since this dog was considered very dangerous to other people, police assistance was requested, and due to the urgency of the situation, the Police were compelled to shoot the dog," a police spokesperson said.

Police also requested assistance from the Animal Welfare Directorate and a medical team took the man to hospital where he was found to be suffering from grievous injuries.