A magistrate has ordered police to initiate extradition proceedings to bring an Italian man to Malta after he failed to turn up for a court sitting in which he is facing drug trafficking charges.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo ordered the police to do “anything allowed by law” for Gennaro Russo to be extradited to Malta.

It is believed he is in Italy.

Russo - a café owner - was arrested in December 2021 after being found in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Russo, of Naples but resident in St Paul’s Bay, was stopped while driving in Naxxar. A search yielded cocaine, cannabis, cash and two mobile phones in a bag.

A further search in his house and two garages in Msida yielded some 1.5 kilos of cocaine and 15 kilos of cannabis worth over €450,000.

Some €250,000 in cash was also found.

The accused pleaded not guilty to trafficking and aggravated possession of cocaine and cannabis as well as other charges including money laundering.

He was granted bail in February of 2022 on the third attempt.

Inspectors Justine Grech and Mark Anthony Mercieca are prosecuting.