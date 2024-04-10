A 20-year-old man was denied bail during a drugs arraignment on Wednesday after the prosecution told the court that a stash of drugs found at his brother's house may have been intended to be sold at the upcoming Floriana feast.

Mikhail Mansueto was arraigned before Magistrate Lara Lanfranco on drug trafficking charges.

He had been observed behaving suspiciously while celebrating last week's win by Floriana FC over rivals Valletta.

Drugs had earlier been found hidden inside a bannister and a vase at his brother’s house.

Mansueto was arrested when police heard him say something suspicious to his brother.

The prosecution said that during questioning he admitted that he was unemployed and that he sold drugs to maintain his own habit.

Mansueto denied all the charges, with defence lawyer Franco Debono making a request for bail.

The prosecution, however, objected, saying that the accused has been linked to drug trafficking from a young age and police suspected that the drugs were to be passed on to third parties to be sold at the feast of St Publius in Floriana at the end of the month.

Furthermore, there was a risk of evidence being tampered with as his brother was out on police bail.

The court denied bail and Mansueto was remanded in custody.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb also appeared for the accused.