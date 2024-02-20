A police inspector disguised himself as a Maltapost delivery man to carry out a controlled drug delivery to a Birkirkara home, a court heard.

Police Inspector Jonathan Pace told Magistrate Elaine Rizzo how, in November, police were informed by Customs at Maltapost that there was a suspicious parcel believed to contain three kilograms of cannabis grass.

After getting the authorisation of the inquiring magistrate, Pace dressed up as a Maltapost employee to deliver the parcel to the Birkirkara address.

Stef Larquin opened the door and signed for the parcel, at which point officers intervened to arrest him. Larquin'sgirlfriend and a flatmate were inside. Larquin told police they were not involved.

Police found more cannabis as well as rolling papers and cannabis grinders and a locked metal tin inside Larquin's room.

He handed over the key and inside the tin there was €23,580.

Larquin, 27 of Belgium was charged with the importation of cannabis and having cannabis in circumstances denoting that it was not for his exclusive use.

He was granted bail against a €10,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €20,000.

Lawyer Franco Debono, José Herrera and Martina Herrera appeared for the accused.

