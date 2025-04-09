Police found bank documents, €7,000 in cash, an iPhone and a laptop on Yorgen Fenech's yacht after his 2019 arrest, a court was told on Tuesday.

Three officers gave an account in court of their searches on the yacht, house and office of the businessman, who is waiting trial for conspiracy in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galzia.

They gave testimony against Fenech, former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, former minister Konrad Mizzi, Electrogas shareholder Paul Apap Bologna, the local agent for the floating storage tanker Mario Pullicino, as well as accountants Brian Tonna and Karl Cini. They face a raft of charges related to the Electrogas power station contract, including corruption, trading in influence and criminal association. All deny the charges.

Police Inspector Kevin Pulis, later corroborated by the other officers, told the court that he was stationed at the Anti-Drugs Squad and was at Portmaso Marina when Fenech tried to leave Malta on board his yacht, Gio.

He said that after the yacht was intercepted and returned to Malta, the police searched the vessel as well as Fenech’s Portomaso residence, and his office in Portomaso business tower.

Several documents and devices were seized. On the yacht the police found about €7,000 in cash, documents – including bank documents, an iPhone and a laptop. The electronic devices were handed over to a court expert.

The police also seized several devices from Fenech’s residence, as well as documents and a phone from his office.

Towards the end of the sitting, prosecutor Gary Cauchi informed the court that the prosecution would present an application asking it to authorise a European Investigation Order request.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello directed the prosecutor to present the application in the court registry. A European Investigation Order is used to gather or use evidence in criminal matters carried out in another EU country.

The case was adjourned to 14 May.

AG lawyers Gary Cauchi and Nicole Sladden prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Wayne Rodney Borg.

Lawyers Gianella De Marco and Kathleen Grima represented Apap Bologna.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran represented Fenech.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo appeared for Schembri and Mizzi.

Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell was defence counsel to Cini, Tonna and Pullicino.

Correction April 9, 2025: A previous version of the story mistakenly said €700,000 were found in Yorgen Fenech's yacht.