A long-awaited policy for the development of standalone crematoria got the planning minister’s final rubberstamp last week, paving the way for Maltese families to have a viable cremation option.

Planning Minister Clint Camilleri confirmed to Times of Malta that he had signed the Planning Authority’s final version of the ‘Policy and design guidance for the development of standalone crematoria’ and said it would be published online “in the coming days”.

“This was a promise of the Labour Party when we presented the electoral manifesto for the last general election,” he said.

“Cremation will mean an alternative to the present funeral techniques which may reduce the pressure for cemetery extensions in the long term.”

Design guidelines

The policy, which is a partial review of the existing cemeteries policy, provides design guidance for the development of standalone crematoria.

It lays out appropriate locations and how a crematorium should be designed sustainably and operate in compliance with environmental and health regulations.

Malta legalised cremation in 2019, allowing for cremation services to be added to existing cemeteries. That bill was spearheaded by former parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar.

In 2022, Parliament then approved the Cremation Act, legalising standalone crematoria.

While several applications for the development of standalone crematoria have been submitted to the PA since then, progress towards building one has been slow due to several planning and environmental concerns.

Meanwhile, families who wanted to cremate their loved ones have been forced to take their corpse to Sicily or the UK – a service that can cost around €4,500.

That option was not feasible for everyone, either.

Last week, actor and singer Roger Tirazona told Times of Malta that his father’s dying wish was to be cremated and have his remains sent to the Philippines.

But when, last January, Tirazona found his lifeless father at home, his body was already rapidly decomposing. Tirazona said it was logistically impractical to take the body overseas, so he could not honour his father’s dying wish.

The delay was caused by the lack of specific guidelines, but the approved policy will now give the PA the green light to review applications.

Policy conditions for building of crematoria

The policy specifies that a standalone crematorium must not be built in sensitive areas like industrial zones, scheduled sites or on agricultural land, should be easily accessible, and must meet emission standards and use the best available filtration and abatement technology.

It also says the building must have a specific layout and include facilities like a mortuary, viewing room, cremation chamber and post-cremation room. It should also have a garden of remembrance with columbarium.

It says: “The layout of the crematorium should accommodate three main functions: front of house, ceremony area and outdoor spaces. The front of house area is intended for hearse arrival, circulation and parking of the hearse/s and ceremonial vehicles, the ceremony area accommodates the building and facilities, including offices and servicing, and the outdoor spaces are aimed for the retention or disposal of cremated remains such as columbarium with garden of remembrance and designated area for scattering of ashes.”

The building should not exceed a footprint of 500 square metres and “in any case, the overall height of the main structure shall not exceed 7.7 metres”.

The crematorium must also be at least 183 metres away from any residential building.

The policy went through two public consultation exercises and was amended in parliament’s environment and planning committee, at which stage the government agreed with the opposition to restrict the height of crematoria and prohibit their conversion into buildings with other uses.