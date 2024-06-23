A Polish charity auction organised by the Malta-based philanthropist Omenaa Mensah concluded with a result of almost €11 million, making this the largest charity event in Europe according to the Omenaa Foundation.

The Grand Charity Auction Top Charity, initiated by the Omenaa Foundation, is a leading charitable event in Poland, held periodically. It brings together prominent figures from the worlds of business, art and culture to support philanthropic causes.

The funds are annually allocated to the activities of the Omenaa Foundation and the Rafał Brzoska Foundation, focusing on supporting the development of talents and educational needs of children in care and educational institutions throughout Poland, street children of Ghana and organisations providing psychological assistance to refugee women with children from Ukraine.

Torso alato by Igor Mitoraj

The organiser Mensah has been involved in artistic activities in Malta such as maltabiennale.art 2024 and the LuginsLand of Art project, an ongoing restoration of the historical building in Rabat.

Her recent initiatives in Malta allowed local artists to showcase their work on the international artistic scene.

The work of renowned sculptor Antoine Farrugia has been featured at the Grand Charity Auction, collecting €75,000 and contributing to the success of the event.

The foundation says its participation in maltabiennale.art of this year and the LuginsLand of Art project have enabled international exchange between Poland and Malta and create new opportunities for collaboration between the countries. It went on to say that the Grand Charity Auction is a continuation of these efforts, where Maltese art is being appreciated and recognised internationally.

Artycapucines Louis Vuitton by Ewa Juszkiewicz

The auction also featured masterpieces from iconic artists like Magdalena Abakanowicz, Wojciech Fangor, Wojciech Siudmak, Alessandro La Spada, alongside works from emerging talents.

The highest-bidden artwork was the sculpture Torso alato (1985) by Igor Mitoraj, for which the buyers and dedicated philanthropists paid €1.6 million. The auction’s execution was ensured by Polswiss Art Auction House and EY Poland.

A standout moment in the Great Emotions category was the fierce bidding for a unique fashion experience from Dolce & Gabbana. For the first time, the luxury fashion house offered a bespoke gown from their iconic Alta Moda collection.

A special treat for art collectors and fashion connoisseurs was the auction of a limited-edition handbag from the Artycapucines Louis Vuitton × Ewa Juszkiewicz collection, for which the lucky winner paid nearly €95,000.

Untitled from the series Tyrannical Side by Igor Dobrowolski

The art auction and the Great Emotions section concluded with a result of over €5 million, which was traditionally doubled for the third consecutive time by the host of the evening, Rafał Brzoska, from his personal assets.

Among the distinguished guests gracing the occasion was Mark Brzezinski, the Ambassador of the US to Poland, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Japan to Poland Akio Miyajima and Phyllis Newhouse, the visionary founder of ShoulderUp, the globally recognised non-profit dedicated to empowering women on their entrepreneurial odyssey. She was the first woman to win an Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur Of The Year award in the technology category.

Hosts Omenaa Mensah and Rafał Brzoska expressed their gratitude, highlighting the growing philanthropic spirit within the business community in Poland.

“Every guest at the gala contributes to significant social change, not only invigorating the economy and creating jobs but also sharing their wealth responsibly,” remarked Omenaa Mensah, president of the Omenaa Foundation.

For more information, contact alicja@villaluginsland.com.