We usually associate rituals with religious and royal occasions. In the last two decades, rituals and symbols have become increasingly linked to politics, with elections, conferences, informal meetings, decision-making and state ceremonies forming the main planks supporting the framework of politics. Today, politicians use social media to propagate new communication rituals.

Political rituals are structured, repetitive actions that convey political messages or reinforce political institutions. These rituals are crucial because they highlight the connection between power, cul­ture and collective identity.

Public ceremonies, like inaugurations and state funerals, military parades and national holidays and celebrations, are the formal aspect of political rituals. However, political rituals are continually evolving, adapting to our time’s social and cultural landscapes.

The concept of political rituals extends beyond formal state ceremonies. In the context of modern social culture, rallies and protests can also be viewed as political rituals. Politicians use symbols, slogans and collective action to convey political messages. Symbols are integral to political rituals, acting as

visual or auditory representations that evoke specific political messages or sentiments. Flags, emblems, music and even historic landmarks serve as backdrops for rituals as part of political narratives.

Undoubtedly, today, the most prominent political ritual is the use of social media as a tool to communicate with the electorate. The way politicians communicate is very different from the way they used to communicate a decade ago. Many remember the times when poli­ticians would speak through their party’s official speakers or be on TV. Their comments would be in print or official online newspapers. Today, they communicate through X, Meta or Instagram.

The extraordinary amounts that political parties and individual politicians spend on election campaigns explain why it is so difficult for political newcomers to gain momentum at the polls without connections to influential donors with deep pockets. International studies indicate that 90 per cent of political incumbents are re-elected in what researchers call “the incumbency advantage”.

With many increasingly disillusioned with politics, it is fair to conclude that political skills development is still a work in progress

Political newcomers can get a substantial boost in support by using social media channels, which cost next to nothing and are easily adopted by anyone with an internet connection.

While social media can level the playing field in politics, where money and access to formal communication channels pose considerable barriers to new entrants, many politicians still do not have the skills to determine what ordinary people are interested in seeing or reading.

Established and budding politicians often try to humanise themselves through social media accounts. Locally, many established and emerging politicians post on their social media accounts in a daily ritual to update their followers on the softer side of their persona, focusing on family events, photo opportunities with children, animals and well-known local personalities, and offering clichéd words of wisdom.

They talk about themselves. They talk about their dog, they talk about their favourite sports team, and they talk about their favourite place to go on holiday. Very rarely do they talk about their ideas for the country.

Others take selfies with celebrities, believing that this enhances their political image. Of course, this tactic often misfires.

Poland was represented by the country’s president and the speakers of both parliamentary chambers at Pope Francis’s recent funeral.

Szymon Holownia is one of the speakers. He came under fire after images of him walking through St Peter’s Square with other Polish officials went viral. In one photo, while the others walked upright, Holownia leaned slightly backwards, stretching out his arms to take photos with his smartphone over the heads of those around him.

A Polish MP reflected the thoughts of many when he argued: “Nearly 200,000 people and over 150 delegations are bidding farewell to Pope Francis, but that is no reason to act like a high school student on a field trip.”

Social media has changed the political marketing game. Incumbents and newcomers alike speak directly to constituents on everything from policy to what they had for dinner.

Old-school political campaigns, characterised by mass and corner meetings, political clubs brimming with party faithful to meet their local MPs, and preparing for the next TV debate or interview, are fast falling out of fashion. Social media offers an affordable alternative to costly newspaper advertising and reaches a wider audience.

Developing the skill of performing in old and new political rituals is essential for establishing credibility. With many increasingly disillusioned with politics, it is fair to conclude that political skills development is still a work in progress.