The fault is not with politics, nor with the democratic system, it is with the bad politicians who harm democracy and society as a whole. There are people who enter political parties looking for the job they did not find in the private sector. The same as there are businessmen who seek to increase their profits by getting directly into politics.

Both the former and the latter are harmful to politics because they will never defend the general interest. But there are also others who are going to defend the common good but will be fiercely opposed by the first two and the second who are the ones who discredit those who do the right thing, and, as there is no active justice to control them, the bad politicians will win.

The solution lies with voters who know how to differentiate between one and the other without paying attention to the propaganda in the hands of the richest to buy the means and wills of politicians for sale that are always available.

There are economic groups that bribe parties with campaign money to elevate subjects to high positions for influence peddling and legislate in favour of their interests.

Parties are to defend the general interests in democracy, although they can be broken down by personal interests, forgetting the common good. Parties and elections are essential requirements for democracy. But, in practice, parties can exercise nepotism inside and outside the party and, when they reach power, they do the same in the institutions.

The more democratic a party is, the more prosperous and democratic the country will be. But there are subjects who lead the parties that leave much to be desired, because they abuse power. Many countries, including Malta, are full of such examples.

In a democracy, any firecracker can reach the highest office of the state supported by some economic group that is behind him/her, such as Donald Trump. It was the votes of the barefoot that they chose believing that it would improve their lives. They were fodder for political propaganda that hooked the unwary.

There are others who go from party to party, from left to right, and vice versa, according to convenience and make a mockery of politics.

The morale of the story is not only to vote for the party that meets your aspirations but, more important, to vote for the candidates that are honest, trustworthy, professional and are ready to serve and not be served.

.

Philip Micallef is former executive chairperson of Malta Communications Authority, CEO of Bermuda Regulatory Authority, CEO of Air Malta, CEO of Melita Cable, CEO of Malta Enterprise, C+ Executive of Olivetti and Orange Business Services