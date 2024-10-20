Politics lecturer George Vital Zammit has been tasked with writing the Nationalist Party's electoral manifesto, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

"Writing the electoral programme will be an inclusive process," Vital Zammit, a senior lecturer at the University of Malta, said in a joint event with Grech.

The PN will ask many to give their advice and will also welcome anyone who comes forward with suggestions, he said at the Birkirkara PN event.

Referring to a Times of Malta editorial, Vital Zammit said people across society feel like they've given up on politics.

"We will break that sense of hopelessness by showing our love and ambition for Malta," he said, adding that the PN would prove its competence as a government in waiting.

Grech said the people were now looking to the PN as an alternative government to run the country.

George Vital Zammit. Photo: University of Malta

"People are looking to us with hope and expectation, and the PN will work hard to deliver the future they deserve," he said.

Contrary to the current PL administration, a PN government would be transparent with its citizens.

"Today's government doesn't even want to discuss changes to the local plans for Villa Rosa in parliament's Environment and Planning committee," he said, promising that a PN-led government would work differently.

Grech said that a government led by him would not see everything from the perspective of money.

He referred to comments made by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who recently lambasted the University of Malta for not generating revenue and having its finances in disorder.

"They should pull up their socks, roll up their sleeves, and generate income," he told a live audience at a Times of Malta event earlier this month.

Grech said that universities and Malta's educational institutions in general, do not exist to make a profit but to form characters and develop critical thinking and people's skills.

"Not everything has to make a profit. With that thinking, we should close the hospitals and courts because they don't make a profit," he said.

Grech said educational institutions give Malta value by training professionals such as doctors, nurses, social workers, auditors, and architects.