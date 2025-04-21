Updated 9.30pm

Pope Francis died of a stroke, causing a coma and "irreversible" heart failure, according to his death certificate released by the Vatican on Monday.

The 88-year-old Catholic leader died on Monday morning, almost a month after having been discharged from five weeks in hospital, where he nearly succumbed to double pneumonia.

Francis died at 7.35am (0535 GMT) in his apartment at the Santa Marta residence in the Vatican. He died of "cerebral stroke, coma, irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse", the death certificate said.

The pontiff had already been affected by a previous episode of acute respiratory failure when he had double pneumonia in hospital, it added.

He had also suffered from arterial hypertension, multiple bronchiectasis and Type 2 diabetes - something that was not previously known.

It was signed by the director of health of the Vatican City State, professor Andrea Arcangeli.

Simple, unadorned tomb for final resting place

Pope Francis revealed his last wishes in his will, published Monday, asking to be buried in a simple, unadorned tomb inside his beloved Roman basilica, Santa Maria Maggiore.

"Feeling that the sunset of my earthly life is approaching and with lively hope in Eternal Life, I wish to express my testamentary will only as regards the place of my burial," wrote the pope in his will dated June 29, 2022, that was published Monday by the Vatican.

"I ask that my mortal remains rest awaiting the day of the resurrection in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore," wrote the pope, who sought to visit the important Catholic sanctuary before and after every trip he took as pontiff.

In his will, Francis specified the exact spot in the side nave of the basilica for his tomb, even including an attached diagram for clarity, and said the burial expenses had been arranged in advance.

"The tomb must be in the earth; simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus."

In closing his will, the spiritual leader of the world's Catholics asked the Lord to "give the deserved reward to those who loved me and will continue to pray for me".

"I offered the suffering that became present in the last part of my life to the Lord for world peace and brotherhood among peoples."