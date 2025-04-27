News of Pope Francis’ passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes detailing the pope’s legacy – not least through his small, personal acts of love and service. In this tribute, we would like to reflect on his vision of the economy – one that is centred on the dignity of every human person and care for our common home.

In 2019, a year before the pandemic, Pope Francis launched the Economy of Francesco, a movement that later gave rise to the Economy of Francesco Foundation, a foundation which still organises initiatives to this day. In his letter to young economists in 2020, Pope Francis emphasised his belief in “a different kind of economy: one that is inclusive not exclusive, humane and not dehumanising, one that cares for the environment and does not despoil it”.

Addressing young economists and changemakers, the pope urged youngsters “to give a soul to the economy of tomorrow”.

This vision of the economy that the pope sought to promote is rooted in his deep belief in social justice. Primarily, he challenged economic models that neglect the poor and that externalise environmental damage, where those that pollute fail to pay, but instead pass the costs on to the rest of society. Symbolically, the Economy of Francesco events were held in Assisi, due to the deep connection that St Francis of Assisi had with the poor. In Evangelii Gaudium (2013), Pope Francis asserted that “an economy of exclusion and inequality… kills”.

In Fratelli Tutti (2020), Francis emphasised that relying purely on market forces cannot resolve every problem. Instead, he proposed a new culture of encounter and solidarity, calling for social policies that ensure basic needs and uphold workers’ rights. In contrast to the neoliberal assumption that growth will “trickle down”, Francis argued for direct support of the poor and marginalised. He was against prioritising partisan matters, arguing that the human being should be at the centre.

In the now famous encyclical Laudato Sì, Pope Francis introduced the concept of integral ecology, a framework that sees environmental degradation, social injustice and economic inequality as interconnected crises. He was deeply aware that environmental harm disproportionately impacts the poor and vulnerable. Francis critiqued the technocratic paradigm – the belief that technology and market forces alone can solve our problems – while warning of “rapidification” and our prevailing “throwaway culture”.

He went a step further in Laudato Deum (the follow-up to Laudato Sì) by calling for urgent, coordinated and courageous action to protect the planet. This action should be proportionate to the damage caused, in contrast to economic powers, “whose concern is with the greatest profit possible at minimal cost and in the shortest amount of time”.

The beliefs of Pope Francis culminated in the signing of the ‘Pact for the Economy’ with young people in 2022, which entails a commitment to an economy of life, including building an economy of peace, where care replaces rejection and indifference; an economy that leaves no one behind, where finance is a friend and ally of the real economy and of labour not against them; an economy that fights misery in all its forms and that reduces inequality.

The economy should be at the service of the human person, the family and life, respectful of every woman, man and child, the elderly, and especially those most frail and vulnerable.

During his visit to Malta that same year, Pope Francis augured that Malta “be kept safe from rapacious greed, from avarice and from construction speculation, which compromises not only the landscape but the very future. Instead, the protection of the environment and the promotion of social justice prepare for the future and are optimal ways to instil in young people a passion for a healthy politics.”

He also emphasised that “the migration phenomenon is not a temporary situation, but a sign of our times. It brings with it the burden of past injustice, exploitation, climatic changes and tragic conflicts, whose effects are now making themselves felt” and that “other people are not a virus from which we need to be protected, but persons to be accepted”.

Pope Francis’ vision is one that aligns with and stimulates global efforts (including by the United Nations, the OECD and the European Union) and national initiatives including the Malta Well-being INDEX project (an initiative of the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society and the University of Malta) to shift our vision of economic success beyond GDP and towards sustainable and inclusive well-being. Although Pope Francis was not an economist himself, his vision for a more humane economy serves as an inspiration to us all.

Natalia Mangion is a research officer and Prof. Marie Briguglio is the principal investigator on the Malta Well-being INDEX project.