The funeral of Pope Francis, who died on Monday aged 88, will take place on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to the Vatican Friday for a last glimpse of Pope Francis's open coffin, as world leaders and other guests began arriving for his funeral.

Delegations from at least 130 countries are expected including 10 reigning monarchs and about 50 heads of state. Malta will be represented by President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

US President Donald Trump will be attending alongside his predecessor Joe Biden who is travelling separately.

Around 150,000 people had paid their last respects to the Argentine pontiff by midday Friday, seven hours before the end of three days of lying in state at St Peter's Basilica, the Vatican said.

The wooden and zinc coffin will be sealed during a formal liturgical rite presided over by cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, on Friday evening, ahead of Saturday's funeral.

After a multi-lingual mass in St Peter's Square starting at 10am, the Pope's coffin will be taken to the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica, in central Rome, for burial.

This will mark the beginning of the Novemediales, an ancient tradition of nine days of mourning and Masses for the repose of the late Pope's soul.

Around 150,000 are estimated to have queued outside St Peter's Basilica over the past three days. Photo: AFP to

Here is the official programme of the ceremonies on Saturday April 26:

5.30am: St Peter's Square opens.

10.00am: The funeral mass presided over by the Italian cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, begins.

Francis's wooden and zinc coffin, sealed on Friday evening, will be placed on the forecourt of the basilica in front of a temporary raised altar.

Several hundred thousand people are expected to flock to the square to attend the Mass. This will be the first of the nine Masses to be held daily at St Peter's till Sunday May 4 as part of the Novemediales.

To the coffin's left, facing St Peter's, will sit the red-robed cardinals. To the right, official delegations from around the world, seated in alphabetical order.

The ceremony should last about 90 minutes, with 224 cardinals and 750 priests and bishops in attendance.

At the end of the mass, the coffin will be brought inside St Peter's Basilica.

11.30 am: The coffin leaves for Santa Maria Maggiore, the Rome basilica where Francis will be buried. Pope Francis used to go to pray before the icon of the Virgin at this basilica before and after each of his 47 trips, and even recently after his hospital stay in February and March.

It will not be possible for mourners to follow the funeral procession but members of the public will be able to watch it pass by from behind metal barriers set along the route.

The hearse will cover about four kilometres driving at a slow pace through the streets of Rome. The transfer should take about 30 minutes passing through Porta del Perugino, the wetsern gate out of the Vatican City, crossing the River Tiber, down Corso Vittorio Emanuele, across Piazza Venezia, proceeding along Via dei Fori Imperiali past the Colosseum, before heading down Via Labicana and Via Merulana.

12.00pm: The coffin arrives at Santa Maria Maggiore, accompanied by the Sistine Chapel choir alternating antiphons and psalms. The coffin will be welcomed by "the last ones", a group of poor marginalised people who always had a special place in Pope Francis's heart.

They will be the ones to give the final tribute before the coffin is carried to the altar of Saint Maria Maggiore.

The burial, presided over by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who as camerlengo is running the Vatican's day-to-day affairs until a new pope is elected, will take place in private.

Cardinal Farrell will mark the coffin with his seal, along with those of the Prefecture of the Papal Household, the Office of Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff, and the Liberian Chapter.

The remains of Francis will be laid in a simple tomb bearing the inscription "Franciscus", as was his wish. The tomb has been made with materials from Liguria where Bergoglio's great-grandfather Vincenzo Sivori originally came from before emigrating to Argentina in the 1800s.

The ceremony will be broadcast worldwide on live television as well as the Vatican's official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

More than 4,000 journalists have requested accreditation from the Holy See to cover the event.