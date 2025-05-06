A great deal has already been written about Pope Francis, mainly focussing on his humility, his openness to people and his adopting a very simple life. These were very visible qualities that he lived and which everybody acknowledged.

However, Pope Francis has left other legacies, equally important, albeit of a different nature. While nobody would disagree on the above qualities, some raised eyebrows about other positions he had taken.

In the first place he focussed on God’s mercy rather than on God’s justice, on the person rather than on the person’s behaviour. It does not mean that he condoned sin. He did not, but he did not consider a person’s sin to merit that person’s exclusion from the fold.

The blessing of homosexual couples was a case in point. He never endorsed marriage between homosexuals and never blessed homosexual unions; but he did not want to deny homosexuals a blessing.

Some interpreted this as an endorsement of homosexual unions even though Pope Francis emphasised what he intended by insisting that the ceremony had to be private, to be done in a very short period of time and without following a prescribed formula. This should have made his intention very clear.

Pope Francis’ second legacy is synodality and discernment. These two go together because synodality without discernment would be a debate and not “a walking together”. Discernment implies genuine seeking of God’s will, and for this to be possible we have to be completely unattached to any ideas that we might have about the issues concerned.

Pope Francis dedicated the last few years of his life to syno­dality. He not only called a synod about it; he wanted this synod to be done over two sessions with a lapse of time between each. He also wanted the whole people of God to be consulted and not just bishops. Therefore, he invited a number of non-bishops and even of laity with a right to vote during the sessions.

The Synod of Bishops was established by Pope Paul VI at the end of the Vatican Council. Introducing its first session, Pope Paul had told the attending bishops: “I have called you so that you may help me govern the Church.”

The Synod of Bishops continued to be called by Pope John Paul and by Pope Benedict, but, little by little, its nature changed.

It became dominated by bishops from the Vatican Curia; some topics were not up for discussion, and dissent from the official position was not encouraged. Maybe I would not be exaggerating if I say that they became more like briefing sessions.

Pope Francis’ idea of synodality also made a few prelates uneasy.

They felt that the hierarchy was going to lose its right to be “pastors of the flock”; that they would no longer have a say about the teaching of the Church; that they would no longer be the guides of the people.

Synodality makes every person baptised experience themselves as being a full member of the Church - Fr Alfred Micallef

However, what Pope Francis did was not totally innovative. Pope Francis revisited Vatican II’s constitution on the Church, Lumen Gentium, considered the new way of looking at the Church revealed in it, and took it to its logical conclusion.

Until the Council, the Church was seen as the perfect society organised on different levels: the pope at the highest point of the pyramid, then the bishops, heads of the local churches, and finally the lay people, referred to as “the people of God”.

Lumen Gentium had changed this vision and, instead, promoted a Church that is “a community in pilgrimage” with emphasis on community. Baptism made one a member of this community, so baptism became more important than the hierarchical status one has in the Church.

Every baptised person, independently of being lay or hierarchy, receives the gift of the Holy Spirit and is inspired by the Holy Spirit. So, Pope Francis concluded, every baptised person needs to be listened to.

And this is precisely what he had done during the Synod on Synodality.

It does not follow that every inspiration that comes to anybody would be coming from the Holy Spirit. We remain human beings and we can easily misinterpret any idea that comes to mind as inspired by the Holy Spirit; hence, the importance of discernment.

Discernment is necessary and, preferably, discernment done in community, because, as St John says in his letter, “the spirits need to be tested” (1 Jn 4:1). In this vision, discernment in synodality becomes the way of proceeding when decisions are taken at any level of the Church. This sounds very new but it was the way of the Council of Jerusalem (Acts 15:6-20).

Synodality makes every person baptised experience themselves as being a full member of the Church. It also helps people not to continue to have solely the hierarchy in mind when they refer to the Church, but the whole Church community, themselves included, if they are baptised Christians.

Fr Alfred Micallef

Fr Alfred Micallef is a member of the Society of Jesus.