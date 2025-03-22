Pope Francis will leave Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he has been receiving treatment since being admitted last month, tomorrow, doctors at the hospital said Saturday afternoon.

Doctors treating the Pope said he would need "at least two months" to recover, according to AFP.

The news comes just hours after Vatican officials announced Pope Francis would make his first public appearance on Sunday with a blessing and a wave from the hospital where he was admitted on February 14 with breathing problems.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling pneumonia in both lungs after being hospitalised.

"Pope Francis intends to wave and offer a blessing from the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome after Angelus prayers," The Vatican said Saturday.

The pope has missed the Angelus prayers for five straight weeks for the first time since his election in March 2013.

The Angelus prayers are normally recited by the pope at midday every Sunday.

The pope has made public appearances from the Gemelli hospital earlier – on July 11, 2021 he recited the Angelus prayer from his balcony on the 10th floor of the hospital following colon surgery.

The current hospitalisation is the longest in Francis's papacy and has raised questions over who might lead the busy schedule of religious events leading up to Easter, the holiest period in the Christian calendar.

The Vatican's press office on Wednesday said that no definite decisions had been taken yet in that regard.

The Vatican also said Wednesday that Francis had suspended the use of an oxygen mask, adding that his clinical condition was "improving".

For most of the pope's hospital stay, including critical stages, the Vatican was publishing daily bulletins on the health of Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man.

Despite Francis's improvement, speculation abounds that he could step down due to his fragility, following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Benedict XVI.

On Monday, Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin told reporters that he had noted an improvement in Francis' health during a visit.

But asked whether the conversation had turned to the pope's resignation, he replied: "No, no, no, absolutely not."

Catholics and others worldwide have been praying for his speedy recovery. Many have been leaving flowers, candles and notes for Francis outside the Gemelli hospital.