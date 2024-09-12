One of Malta's most popular festivals, BirguFest, has been cancelled this year due to safety concerns over ongoing embellishment works in the Vittoriosa main square.

The event sees tens of thousands of candles lighting up the narrow streets of the city and attracts more than 60,000 people a year.

But Vittoriosa main square, which usually hosts a concert and food trucks during the festival, is currently being revamped in a two-year project that began last year.

The cancellation of the event, due to take place on October 11 and 12, was announced on the BirguFest Facebook page.

Organisers said the decision was taken during a recent council meeting for "health and safety reasons in relation to the situation of the Birgu Main Square project". It said professionals and authorities had advised the organisers over the issue.

"The health and safety of both the residents and the public attending, was the main priority in this decision. At the same time, the local council is avoiding creating more inconvenience that affects the work at Birgu Main Square. We look forward to Birgufest 2025 on the 10th and 11th of October," the organisers said.

The announcement was met with dismay by people, with many saying it was a "pity" and a "shame".

While some people commenting on the page acknowledged "safety must come first" others questioned the reason behind the cancellation.

"The main square was in the same condition last year and no one cared. There were no incidents, as people are not stupid to go there where the works are," one user said.

The festival usually features a wide variety of cultural events such as theatre, musical concerts, dance, family entertainment, and food and drink.

It was cancelled for two years in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions on large crowds.

Vittoriosa is one of the most historic and oldest cities in Malta. The festival originated as a way to celebrate the beauty and history by candlelight - known as 'Birgu by candlelight' - one of the main attractions of the event.