Health authorities warned against bathing in Fajata and St Thomas Bay in Marsascala on Friday, after the popular spot became contaminated with foul water from a rainwater culvert.

In a statement, the Environmental Health Directorate said bathing in the bay was “not recommended” after foul water that was discharged from the rainwater culvert reached the sea.

The affected area appears to lie between Fajtata and St Thomas Bay.

“This may have possibly affected the quality of the bathing water and may present a risk to bathers’ health.”

It said the source of contamination was from a restaurant in the vicinity, and the necessary actions were taken to reduce the nuisance.

Signs indicating the area have been fixed. When quality is restored, the signs will be removed and the public will be notified.