In the last decade, Europe experienced a significant rise in populism, leading to increasing political polarisation. Populist parties on the political spectrum’s left and right have gained prominence in various European countries, challenging the established parties and transforming the political landscape.

Populists project society as divided into two antagonistic groups: the pure common people and the corrupt political establishment and their cronies. Populism comes in different forms.

Left-wing populists like Spain’s Podemos and Greece’s Syriza have focused on economic inequality, austerity measures and the failures of neoliberalism. On the right, parties such as Italy’s La Lega and France’s National Rally emphasise anti-migration rhetoric, national sovereignty and a rejection of multiculturalism.

Countries like the UK, which has a predominantly two-party political system, have been spared the fragmentation of populism caused in the political establishment. However, fragmentation of the UK political landscape can become a reality as the pressures on traditional political parties of the centre-right and centre-left continue to grow.

Unless the established parties take action to address the common people’s frustration with how their countries are being managed, populism will continue to grow. It is worrying that today, many traditional politicians prefer to emulate some of the tactics of populists to win back electoral support rather than address the root causes of the discontent of many disillusioned voters.

Several factors have contributed to populism’s rise inEurope. Understanding these causes is crucial if traditional political leaders want to strengthen democratic governance.

One of the most significant drivers of populism in Europe is economic discontent, particularly following the way the 2008 financial crisis was managed. The EU and international financial institutions like the IMF imposed austerity measures that led to widespread cuts in public services, increased unemployment and stagnated wages for millions of common people.

Political leaders dismantled the welfare state, embraced neo­liberal economic policies to promote trade and globalisation, abandoned millions who defined themselves as middle class, and adopted policies that benefitted the business elites and large corporations.

Another factor behind the rise of populist parties was the issue of immigration. The European migration crisis of 2015-2016 was poorly managed as millions of refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Africa arrived in Europe. European leaders adopted various strategies to stem the uncontrolled influx of migrants.

The EU signed high-cost agreements with North African leaders with little or no significant improvement in reducing the pressures that migrants were exerting on European societies. This was the ideal scenario for populist politicians to exploit the growing anti-EU sentiment among disillusioned Europeans who blamed the Union for eroding national sovereignty.

If Europe is to experience an economic, political and cultural renaissance, it must address the populist wave and polarisation with a multifaceted approach that focuses on the root causes of populism while promoting social cohesion and democratic norms.

Addressing economic inequality must be the major driver in stemming the trend of many ordinary people’s disillusionment with traditional politicians. Today, many find it difficult to define their political beliefs. Conventional brands of centre-right and centre-left are fast losing their significance, with people who see their quality of life deteriorating.

Governments must implement policies that reduce inequality and create opportunities for the marginalised by investing in education, job training and social welfare programmes.

The EU must also take steps to reform itself to address the concerns of millions of citizens who are disillusioned with the way the Union is being managed. As long as member states keep prioritising national over Union issues, these reforms will never take off. The rule of law and migration issues must be address­ed with more practical strategies if Europeans are to feel they are being treated fairly by their political leaders.

Lessons must also be learned from past mistakes. While the future of globalisation is now wrapped in a thick fog, political leaders must ensure that no one is left behind when major trade reforms affect sections of society more adversely than others. Promoting social cohesion can only be successful if politicians defuse polarisation and banish the loud and hurtful ‘us’ and ‘them’ rhetoric.

The dynamics of populism remain complex and multifaceted, and traditional parties still struggle to find an effective strategy to deal with them. The future of democracy in Europe will always depend on the ability of its political leaders and institutions to address the economic, social and cultural reforms that have been left on the back burner for far too long.