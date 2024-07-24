Porsche has released a new range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid version of its luxurious Panamera saloon.

Utilising a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 at its heart, the Turbo S E-Hybrid then combines this petrol-powered setup with an electric motor and battery to produce 771bhp, making it the most powerful Panamera produced. It also makes it the most powerful combustion-engined series-production Porsche ever.

Thanks to all of that power, the Turbo S E-Hybrid will manage the 0-60mph sprint in just under 2.9 seconds and will carry onwards to a top speed of 201mph.

However, because of the 25.9kWh battery, the Panamera will manage 54 miles of electric-only range and helps the Turbo S E-Hybrid to achieve low CO2 emissions of between 31 and 36g/km.

The battery can be charged at speeds of up to 11kW, too, which will result in a 100 per cent charge taking two hours and 39 minutes.

A number of design tweaks have been introduced to the Turbo S E-Hybrid to help differentiate it from the rest of the Panamera range, too. These include a redesigned rear bumper, chrome-plated tailpipes in a ‘dark bronze’ colour and a special ‘Turbonite’ exterior shade which is only available on Turbo models. Forged 21-inch centre-lock wheels add to the car’s appearance, while inside you’ll find that Turbonite colour used on the trim strips and belt straps, as well as areas like the steering wheel.

At the same time, Porsche has introduced a GTS version of the Panamera too. Designed to add an extra level of sportiness and driver involvement to the saloon, the GTS also uses a 4.0-litre V8 but receives a sportier suspension setup over the Turbo models alongside an electronically controlled differential lock for more agile cornering.

For more motoring news visit timesmotors.com