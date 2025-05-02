An exhibition portraying an evocative journey of St John’s Co-Cathedral across the centuries opened on Friday and will run till the end of June.

Curated by St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation, the exhibition features some 50 paintings that artistically capture the magnificence of this iconic monument across the centuries.

It showcases works that reflect the interior and exterior of St John’s Co-Cathedral as interpreted by both old masters and contemporary artists.

Ranging from the late 16th century to the 21st century, these paintings reveal the enduring inspiration that the co-cathedral has provided to generations of artists, exploring the beauty, spirituality and cultural importance of the co-cathedral.

Speaking at the launch of the exhibition, Prof Mons Emmanuel Agius, president of the St John’s co-cathedral foundation said the monument “is not only a witness to faith, culture and history but also a source of inspiration for artists who have worked and continue to work in Malta.”

The exhibition at the Carapecchia Wing, Santa Lucija Street, Valletta, will be open till June 30.