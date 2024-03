Portugal women’s team coach Francisco Neto announced his 25-player list for the opening games of their Euro 2025 qualifications against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Malta.

They host the Bosnians on April 5, in Leira, before taking on Manuela Tesse’s Malta on April 9 at the Centenary Stadium.

The Portuguese players gathered on Monday for their first training session as they will be eyeing to make it to another major tournament.

