Ange Postecoglou has hailed Brennan Johnson’s increasing influence in what is the forward’s debut season at Tottenham Hotspur.

Johnson joined Spurs on transfer deadline day in September for £47.5 million ($59.6 million, 55.5 million euros) from Nottingham Forest and initially struggled to make his mark, with only one goal during the first half of the campaign.

But the 22-year-old Welshman has come into his own since December, scoring in wins over Brentford and Brighton as well as making important contributions off the bench against Crystal Palace and Luton in recent weeks.

“Brennan was super on the weekend,” said Spurs manager Postecoglou as he reflected on Johnson’s performance in a 2-1 win at home to Luton ahead of Tuesday’s trip to London rivals West Ham.

