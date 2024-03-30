Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has praised Richarlison for going public with his mental health issues.

The full extent of the Brazilian international’s problems became clear earlier this week following an interview with ESPN where he broke down in tears.

The former Everton forward explained how he had been in a state of “depression” after a 2022 World Cup where his country were beaten in the quarter-finals and “wanted to give up”.

Postecoglou, speaking ahead of Spurs’ Premier League game at home to Luton on Saturday, was full of admiration for Richarlison’s readiness to share the details of his condition in a bid to help other people.

