Ange Postecoglou wants Tottenham Hotspur to mount a sustained challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Spurs topped the table in November before being hard hit by injuries and they are now 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool heading into Tuesday’s match away to London rivals West Ham.

Postecoglou has repeatedly insisted squad development, rather than a top-four finish, is his priority this season.

But the Australian, who guided Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title before heading to London club Spurs, has bigger ambitions, even though it is more than 60 years since Tottenham were crowned champions of England.

