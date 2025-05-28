A recent outbreak of a highly contagious disease that affects poultry is under control, according to Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo.

On Tuesday, the agriculture ministry confirmed that two poultry farms had reported cases of Newcastle disease, which can cause severe respiratory, nervous and digestive symptoms in birds.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday afternoon, the minister said that after several inspections were carried out on all licensed poultry farms and swift action taken by the Veterinary Regulation Directorate, the outbreak had been contained.

“Chickens that were found to be infected were culled humanely and taken to the incinerator for disposal,” he said, adding that the EU and the World Organisation for Animal Health had been informed.

Refalo thanked the Opposition for its cooperation in not alarming people over the issue.

“It is important to keep the public informed, but we should also avoid creating unnecessary obstacles for this sector,” he said.

Poultry farmers who spoke to Times of Malta earlier this week pointed out that the virus is nothing like bird flu and does not transmit to humans easily.

“Our concern now is that some people may decide not to buy or eat chicken meat or eggs as a safety measure, and this will be a problem in the industry,” farmer Karl Scerri told Times of Malta.

In the unlikely event that a person is exposed, symptoms are usually mild, such as eye irritation or flu-like symptoms, which can be easily treated.

Scerri said this was not the first time Maltese poultry farmers experienced an outbreak of Newcastle Disease, and that, in recent months, other EU countries have suffered outbreaks.

Agriculture Minister Lawrence Gatt had announced the eradication of Newcastle Disease from Malta in May 1993. Back then, 35 farms in Malta were infected, but the disease did not spread to Gozo.