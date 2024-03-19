A power cut that affected several parts of Malta on Tuesday was caused by a fault in the re-gasification plant that feeds two power plants, Enemalta head Ryan Fava said.

The problem was exacerbated because the interconnector linking Malta to the European power grid happened to be down for scheduled maintenance, the executive chairman said.

"If the interconnector had been working, no one would have noticed the fault," Fava said.

On Tuesday morning, several parts of Malta were left without power with Times of Malta readers in Paola, Rabat, Madliena, Gzira, Ta' Xbiex and Qawra reporting they were without electricity for some minutes.

On social media, residents said San Ġwann and Ħamrun were also without power.

"The re-gasification plant that supplies LNG to two power plants, Delimara 3 and Delimara 4, tripped, which meant that supply to several localities had to be cut off," Fava said.

Delimara 3 is the BWSC plant, and Delimara 4 is the Electrogas plant.

Back-up plants were immediately switched on, and supply started returning within 15 minutes, Fava said.

Meanwhile, the re-gasification plant was inspected and started running again when the all-clear was given, he said.

"We are looking into what caused the fault."

The executive chairman said the interconnector should be up and running again in the early evening.

The maintenance, which happens around twice yearly, took place in Ragusa, Sicily, and involved changing the rectifier, Fava said.