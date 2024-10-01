Extreme weather conditions, like heatwaves and storms, and critical infrastructure disruptions such as power cuts are the top two emergency concerns for the Maltese, according to a Eurobarometer survey.

The survey also showed that three in every four Maltese people - or 74% - keep a flashlight or candle accessible in case of a power cut.

Titled ‘Disaster Risk Awareness and Preparedness of the EU Population’, the survey was carried out between February and March 2024 and involved 26,411 people across the EU. A total of 506 people were surveyed in Malta.

When asked if they felt personally exposed to a list of disasters, 56% ranked ‘extreme weather events’ as the highest concern, compared to the EU average of 38%. (Respondents could pick multiple options).

Malta was topped by Greece, where 61% said they were concerned about extreme weather such as storms or heatwaves.

The next big concern among Maltese was ‘critical infrastructure disruptions’ with 48% voicing concerns about power cuts or gas and water supply shortages - more than double the 21% EU average. 

The Maltese also listed 'human health emergencies' (33%) and 'cybersecurity threats' (23%) amongst the main concerns. 

Asked if they took any measures ahead of potential disasters,  74% of Maltese said they have a flashlight or candle accessible (compared to 47% EU average), while 62% keep a home pharmacy for emergencies and 52% keep an emergency supply of food and drink.

Three out of every four respondents (75%) trusted the information provided by public authorities and emergency services.

In case of a massive emergency, 68% said they had enough gas to continue cooking for more than seven days and 53% said they had enough food to last them over a week.

However, in case of a major disruption in electricity supply, only 4% would power their homes for over a week with 71% saying they would manage for one day or less. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.