Extreme weather conditions, like heatwaves and storms, and critical infrastructure disruptions such as power cuts are the top two emergency concerns for the Maltese, according to a Eurobarometer survey.

The survey also showed that three in every four Maltese people - or 74% - keep a flashlight or candle accessible in case of a power cut.

Titled ‘Disaster Risk Awareness and Preparedness of the EU Population’, the survey was carried out between February and March 2024 and involved 26,411 people across the EU. A total of 506 people were surveyed in Malta.

When asked if they felt personally exposed to a list of disasters, 56% ranked ‘extreme weather events’ as the highest concern, compared to the EU average of 38%. (Respondents could pick multiple options).

Malta was topped by Greece, where 61% said they were concerned about extreme weather such as storms or heatwaves.

The next big concern among Maltese was ‘critical infrastructure disruptions’ with 48% voicing concerns about power cuts or gas and water supply shortages - more than double the 21% EU average.

The Maltese also listed 'human health emergencies' (33%) and 'cybersecurity threats' (23%) amongst the main concerns.

Asked if they took any measures ahead of potential disasters, 74% of Maltese said they have a flashlight or candle accessible (compared to 47% EU average), while 62% keep a home pharmacy for emergencies and 52% keep an emergency supply of food and drink.

Three out of every four respondents (75%) trusted the information provided by public authorities and emergency services.

In case of a massive emergency, 68% said they had enough gas to continue cooking for more than seven days and 53% said they had enough food to last them over a week.

However, in case of a major disruption in electricity supply, only 4% would power their homes for over a week with 71% saying they would manage for one day or less.