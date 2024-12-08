Leading PR strategist and StoryBrand certified marketer Jo Caruana is joining forces with UK digital marketing expert and KD Web’s managing director, Taylor Hooper, for a free webinar focused on digital marketing and PR trends that will shape business success in 2025.

This end-of-year strategic session, scheduled for December 19 at 4pm (CET), promises to deliver actionable insights for businesses planning their 2025 marketing initiatives.

Caruana, a recent ‘Female Entrepreneur of the Year’ finalist who now operates from London while maintaining strong ties to Malta, will share expertise gained from running The Finesse Group’s global operations across the UK, the US and Malta.

The webinar, ‘2025 Marketing & PR Forecast: Trends & Tips for Impactful Growth’, will explore how businesses can navigate the evolving marketing landscape while maintaining authentic connections with their audience.

It’s especially valuable for business owners, CEOs and heads of marketing

“This webinar is the perfect way to round off 2024,” Caruana says.

“By investing just one hour of their time, attendees will gain clarity on what they need to know to hit the ground running in 2025. It’s especially valuable for business owners, CEOs and heads of marketing who are keen to get the latest insight on what’s working in the rapidly evolving world of communications and business growth.”

The session will cover crucial topics, including emerging PR trends, SEO strategies, thought leadership and human-centric marketing approaches. Attendees will learn the latest techniques for balancing effective digital marketing with building authentic human connections – a critical factor for business success in today’s digital age.

The interactive webinar will include a live Q&A session, allowing participants to gain personalised advice from both speakers. While attendance is free, registration is required. Those who register will receive access to the session recording, ensuring they do not miss out on these valuable insights even if unable to attend live.

To secure a spot, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qAFO1Vo8Thm748G3JqMGOw or e-mail info@byfinessegroup.com.