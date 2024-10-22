The Salesian Oratory in Sliema is hosting a prayer, fun and fundraising event over the weekend of October 26 and 27 called ‘By the Young for the Young’.

It is organised by the oratory’s youth members to create a meaningful experience aimed at supporting their peers and raising funds for two causes dedicated to helping those in need – Dar Bjorn and the Children’s Funds.

At the heart of the event is a 24-hour prayer marathon from 6pm on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday, culminating with mass. Part of the oratory will be transformed into a chapel for the purpose.

Alongside the prayer marathon, a range of family-friendly activities will be held for visitors of all ages. These will include a kid’s area, abseiling and rock climbing, a bake sale, various tournaments, tombola, car shows, K9 shows, and a raffle, featuring attractive prizes.

The oratory has been a significant part of the community for over 116 years, ever since it opened its doors in 1908. Throughout these years, it has served as a second home for countless children and young people, offering them opportunities for holistic development. Today, it continues its mission of nurturing young minds, remaining a strong presence in Malta’s cultural and educational landscape.

By attending the event, the public will not only be supporting the efforts of the young organisers but also contributing to the fundraising initiative.