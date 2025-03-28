Valletta is today markung its 459th anniversary, the day in 1566 when Grand Master Jean de Valette laid the first stone of Malta’s new capital.

In honour of this occasion, the Belt Valletta Facebook Page is recognising individuals and entities whose contributions have enriched the community over the past months.

This first edition of the Premju Beltin recognises the dedication, hard work, and service of local heroes across various sectors:

• Social activism: Arist Cordina, an independent communicator using social media to highlight issues affecting Valletta.

• Service for the community: Dar Ħiliet, represented by Marvin Brincat, a foundation fostering community engagement among residents.

• Contribution to sports: Claudio Grech, a key figure in reviving Valletta FC and reigniting enthusiasm among its supporters.

• Socio-religious service: TeenKlabb, founded and represented by Maurizio Lapira, providing a safe space for youth interaction.

• Political service: Billy McBee, an independent activist championing the rights of Valletta’s residents.

• Contribution to the arts: Paul Caruana, a veteran artist who has nurtured art sessions for local youth.

• Contribution to history: George Cini, an author dedicated to documenting Valletta’s social history, with a focus on Strait Street.

• Commercial service: Lenice Penza, owner of City Bazaar, known for her unwavering dedication and warm service to the community.

• Contribution to culture: Stiefnu De Battista, a dynamic artist involved in carnival and Valletta FC.

• Act of resistance: Marcia Grima, a community advocate whose bold stand has inspired Valletta residents to defend their rights and well-being.

Pawlu Mizzi, founder of the Belt Valletta Facebook Page, acknowledged that in some sectors, selecting just one honoree was particularly challenging, as there were many others who equally embody the spirit of this recognition and deserve appreciation for their invaluable contributions.

Each recipient was awarded a personalised certificate, a book kindly donated by Klabb Kotba Maltin or The University Press, and a small merchandise item from the Belt Valletta Facebook Page as a token of gratitude.

More than a symbolic gesture, this recognition highlights their lasting impact on Valletta’s evolving identity and reinforces the crucial role of residents in shaping the UNESCO World Heritage capital, Mizzi said.

Belt Valletta is an independent project that has been running since 2010, embracing a bottom-up approach to social media news content.

Now tallying over 10,000 followers, it continues to serve as a vital platform for discussions about Valletta’s past, present and future.