The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) yesterday launched the 10th edition of the Premju Servizz bi Tbissima (Service with a Smile Award).

The competition aims to recognise economic operators who consistently offer a high standard of service and place the consumer at the heart of their operations. In this year’s edition, consumers can recognise businesses across a diverse range of sectors classified in the following six main categories: fashion and beauty, supermarkets and mini-markets, electronic products and household goods, local online sellers, travel services, and pet shops and gardening.

Consumers can vote for more than one seller, even within the same category. However, they can only vote once for the same seller. Consumers can vote through the competition’s webpage.

Consumers who are unable to vote online may contact the MCCAA and ask for a copy of the competition flyer which they can fill in and return to the MCCAA by post.

This year, the competition’s voting period runs until June 21. Consumers taking part in the vote can win a €1,000 cash prize at the end of this period.

Once the voting period concludes, the traders who receive the highest number of votes will undergo a vetting process to ensure they comply with the award’s code of conduct and the competition’s terms and conditions.

The code of conduct highlights the importance of building positive, customer-focused relationships within businesses. It encourages traders to engage with their clients, understand their needs, and provide the appropriate products or services.

Moreover, when promoting special offers or discounts, traders are expected to communicate clearly and transparently, avoiding any form of misleading information.

In addition, the code requires sellers to deliver proper after-sales support and to handle customer complaints efficiently. Traders are also urged to settle disputes through amicable conciliation rather than escalating matters to the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The winners of the six categories will be announced at an award ceremony to be held towards the end of the year. Each winner will be presented with a trophy and a certificate in recognition of their achievement. They will also be granted the right to display the Servizz bi Tbissima logo in their retail outlets and on promotional materials.

This serves as a mark of excellence, showcasing their dedication to outstanding customer service and strengthening their reputation with consumers.

During the launch of the award, MCCAA chairperson Carmen Ciantar said the competition aims to promote a culture of high-quality service, where consumers feel they are receiving the best value for their money.

She said: “Quality service, accompanied by a smile, not only enhances consumers’ experience but also improves their overall quality of life by offering peace of mind and trust. Service with a smile goes beyond legal obligations, it reflects a commitment to a complete service and genuine customer satisfaction.”

Ciantar added that the initiative recognises the importance of a strong and positive relationship between consumers and sellers. She encouraged consumers to take part in the competition by voting for their favourite sellers, and urged traders to promote it among their clients if they believe they deserve to be among this year’s winners.

Grace Stivala, director general of the MCCAA’s Office for Consumer Affairs, highlighted that the office’s primary role is to promote and protect consumers’ rights by informing consumers and encouraging sellers to adopt best practices that go beyond legal requirements. She stressed the importance of strong consumer-seller relationships for a fair market and noted that initiatives like this award help reinforce this. She added that positive relationships reduce conflict and facilitate resolution through dialogue and mutual respect.

Stivala also spoke about the Office for Consumer Affairs’ ongoing support to consumers who face issues related to the purchase of goods or services. In 2024, the office handled over 9,500 information requests and intervened in over 1,200 cases to try to resolve disputes through amicable conciliation. The office also offers guidance to businesses on their legal responsibilities when dealing with complaints.

For further information about the Premju Servizz bi Tbissima, e-mail info@mccaa.org.mt or call 2395 2000.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt