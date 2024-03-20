Valletta FC president Alexander Fenech announced that he will forgive the Premier League club the €1.5 million it owes him.

In a short note to club members, Fenech wrote on social media tha,t during a meeting, he informed the committee he decided to forfeit the €1.5m the club owed him since 2015 as he does not want that the future of the club compromised.

“This morning during a committee meeting, I informed my colleagues that I will be forgiving every cent that I have written down on the club’s financial books,” Fenech wrote.

“The money I invested in the club have not only brought the sad situation we find ourselves in but also four league championships, two of which were league and cup double. From 2015 till today (as before I didn't keep record of anything) I forked out around €1.5 million.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com