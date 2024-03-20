President George Vella is in Rome where he will call on Pope Francis in what is likely to be his last overseas trip before the presidential term expires in two weeks' time. 

The president, accompanied by Mrs Vella and Foreign Minister Ian Borg, will be received by the pope in a private audience on Thursday.

President Vella will also meet the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

He will later also call on the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace, and the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Malta, Fra’ John T. Dunlap, at the order's seat in Rome. 

Frank Bezzina is serving as acting president. 

 

